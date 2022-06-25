IMPACT PLAYER: German Marquez, Colorado

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

German Marquez, Colorado

The veteran righthander, who came into the night with a 6.16 ERA, won his third consecutive decision by limiting Twins to three hits over 7⅔ shutout innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Pitches thrown by Marquez in the bottom of the fifth inning, when he faced four batters, giving up one hit. That came after Dylan Bundy threw six pitches in the top of the inning.

2:17 Time of game; no nine-inning game at Target Field has been quicker since June 7, 2018.

17 Outs recorded by Colorado's defense via ground balls.