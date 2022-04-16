IMPACT PLAYER: Joe Ryan, Twins
Working out of trouble twice, he gave up only a solo home run over six strong innings and struck out seven.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Career stolen bases by Miguel Sano, in eight attempts.
.463 Luis Arraez's batting average in his past 11 games, dating to Sept. 26, including hits in 10 of them.
27 RBI by Gary Sanchez, who added two to his total Friday, in 31 career games at Fenway Park.
ON DECK
Sonny Gray, who owns an 0-3 record and 7.78 ERA in five career games in Boston, makes his second start with the Twins.
