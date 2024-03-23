FRIDAY
BAdminton
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park 5, Central 2
• Highland Park 5, Washington 2
• Johnson 5, Humboldt 2
BASKETBALL • BOYS
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation final
• Park Center 90, Farmington 76
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation final
• Stewartville 90, Mpls. South 48
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Breck 70, Minnehaha Academy 45
• Lake City 69, Albany 59
Consolation final
• Pequot Lakes 51, Jackson County Central 44
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Cherry 76, Nevis 58
• Fertile-Beltrami 84, West Central 75, 3 OT
Consolation semifinals
• Heritage Christian 68, Goodhue 54
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 83, Mtn. Lake/Comfrey 65
