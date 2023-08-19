IMPACT PLAYER
Pablo López, Twins
Continued his unbeatable (4-0) August with six more scoreless, if challenging, innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Runs allowed by López in his last 27 innings
6 Go-ahead home runs by Michael A. Taylor this season, most on the team
20 Home runs hit by Twins' ninth-place hitters, tying their franchise record
Rochester A drag queen called bingo at a southern Minnesota county fair for the past 3 years, then wasn't asked back
Rochester A drag queen called bingo at a southern Minnesota county fair for the past 3 years, then wasn't asked back
