St. Paul Harding/Humboldt scored early and held off Minneapolis South for a 28-26 victory Friday at South.

Harding/Humboldt improved to 4-0 and South dropped to 3-1.

Knighthawks quarterback Jorge Irizarry completed only one pass, but it was an 85-yard touchdown pass to Ai'Jhon Douglas on the game's first play from scrimmage. Irizarry later scored on a 3-yard touchdown run.

The Tigers scored back-to-back touchdowns to take a 14-6 lead into the second quarter. Nate Odren scored on a 13-yard run, and Carter Bursinger threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Rai'Shaun Wade to put the Tigers ahead. The two connected on a 34-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter with 9:24 left. Bursinger also had a 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Wade finished the game with 135 rushing yards and 79 receiving yards.

Jod'e Trice made an 80-yard touchdown run for the Knighthawks, and Robert Htoo had a TD run of 18 yards. Htoo finished the game with the 109 rushing yards.

Becker 24, Hutchinson 22: Isaiah Gardner scored on a 1-yard run with 4:32 left in the game to give the visiting Bulldogs an upset victory over the No. 10 Tigers. The Bulldogs scored 17 straight points to take a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter, but AJ Ladwig threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Logan Butler to put the Tigers back in front. Zachary Bengston threw two touchdown passes and kicked a 38-yard field goal for the Bulldogs. Levi Teetzel had two touchdown runs in the first quarter for the Tigers.

Maple Grove 24, Centennial 17: The No. 2 Crimson jumped out to early 14-0 lead and held off the visiting Cougars. Jacob Kilzer and Jordan Olagbaju had touchdown runs and Dylan Vokal returned a punt for a touchdown for the Crimson. Will Quick threw a touchdown pass to Josh Lee and Lance Nielsen returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown for the Cougars.

Cooper 33, Holy Angels 26: The Hawks scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Stars. Randy Smythe completed the comeback with a 5-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds left. Kameron Fox threw two touchdown passes for the Hawks, and Emmanuel Karmo made two touchdowns catches. Joe Miller ran for two touchdowns and Aaron Boarman threw a touchdown pass and ran for another touchdown for the Stars.

Waconia 22, Chaska 14: The Wildcats scored 22 points in the second quarter to defeat the host Hawks. Max McEnelly led the Wildcats with 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Alex Riley had 112 rushing yards and one touchdown. Jamarrius Courtney and Reese Turner had touchdown runs for the Hawks.

East Ridge 31, Eagan 24: Tanner Zolnosky threw three touchdown passes to lead the Raptors past the host Wildcats. Riley Schwellenbach caught two touchdowns passes, Jaylin Reese caught one and Jaelen Harper ran for a touchdown for the Raptors. Landon Tonsager, Carson Schwamb and Brooklyn Evans ran for a touchdown each for the Wildcats.

Minneapolis North 14, SMB 7: Keishaude Gilmer threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Zashon Rich to lead the Polars past the host Wolfpack. William Smith had a touchdown run for the Polars. Landon Dillon had a touchdown run for the Wolfpack.