ST. LOUIS – The Wild's offense cooled off, but the bigger issue was how the team defended.

In the first of three in a row between these West Division rivals, the Blues picked apart the Wild 9-1 Friday at Enterprise Center – the largest margin of defeat in Wild history.

The nine goals against also set the franchise record, eclipsing the eight goals allowed three times in the Wild's past. The most recent occasion was an 8-1 loss at home to Montreal on March 20, 2011.

Kaapo Kahkonen was in net for all nine goals, the most given up by a Wild goalie in franchise history, finishing with 29 saves on 38 shots, as St. Louis gained ground on the Wild in the standings, moving within eight points.

South St. Paul native Justin Faulk and Sammy Blais racked up three points apiece for St. Louis, while Jaden Schwartz and captain Ryan O'Reilly each scored twice. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves in a timid night compared to how the Wild challenged the last goaltender it faced.

After tying the franchise record for goals Wednesday in an 8-3 dismantling of the Avalanche, the Wild wasn't as dangerous in the offensive zone this go-around. But what was more jarring was its defensive posture, or lack thereof.

The team was exposed off the rush, struggling to stand up the Blues in transition, and St. Louis kept capitalizing.

Just 1 minute, 32 seconds into the first period, the barrage started.

Despite initially having numbers over the Blues, the Wild couldn't contain Robert Thomas and he fed a wide-open Zach Sanford for a one-timer on St. Louis' second shot.

By 6:59, the Blues doubled their lead after Schwartz peeled off the wall to take a clear path to the net and wire a shot over Kahkonen.

On the very next shift, the Wild answered back when Zach Parise buried a Carson Soucy rebound at 7:33 even though two St. Louis defenders were between him and the net. The goal was Parise's first since Feb.24, snapping a 14-game goalless skid.

But the Wild had trouble sustaining momentum, what with breakdowns still happening in its own zone.

Schwartz scored his second of the first period at 15:23, burying a Brayden Schenn pass after Schenn got the jump on Jonas Brodin.

Only 1:30 later, Blais made it 4-1 when he one-timed in a behind-the-net pass from Faulk. The defender got that deep in Wild territory after being first to a dump-in that spanned the neutral zone.

Not much changed in the second period.

The Blues scored a fifth goal at 1:09, a slapshot by O'Reilly after he accepted a drop pass from Blais.

O'Reilly's second of the game came shorthanded during the Wild's first power play, which also looked off despite scoring an eye-popping four goals Wednesday. O'Reilly forced the puck off Victor Rask and then outraced Rask and captain Jared Spurgeon for a breakaway goal at 4:39.

This was the first shorthanded goal given up by the Wild this season.

Faulk scored on a delayed penalty at 8:19 before Jake Walman converted on a point shot 10:17 into the third period. The Wild gave up a franchise-record ninth goal on the power play to Ivan Barbashev with 2:21 to go. St. Louis went 1-for-2, and the Wild was 0-for-2.

Although Kahkonen was having a tough time fending off the Blues, he wasn't pulled and replaced by Cam Talbot. The Wild and Blues are back in action Saturday before the series shifts to Xcel Energy Center on Monday.

Kahkonen has now lost three straight after a nine-game win streak set the franchise record for a Wild rookie. Twice he's allowed six or more goals in those three losses.