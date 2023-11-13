Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has named a City Hall veteran to take over the department of Community Planning and Economic Development.
On Monday, Frey announced his pick of Erik Hansen, who has worked in various roles in city planning for 20 years and has served as an interim in the position since June after former CPED Director Andrea Brennan left.
With a 2023 budget of about $260 million, CPED oversees a range of city functions, from building code enforcement to business licensing.
Hansen's nomination still faces City Council approval.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
3 south Minneapolis shootings minutes apart wound 5; police tie 2 of the incidents to same suspects
One victim was last reported to be in critical condition. Two teens are among the wounded.
Minneapolis
Frey appoints new Minneapolis planning director
Erik Hansen has spent has spent 20 years in city government planning.
Local
Prosecutors toss gun case after traffic stop by Mpls. police went against consent decree terms
Driver: If police 'are the only ones that know the rules, they can break them.'
Local
Twin Cities man's dying wish: Compost me for the benefit of the planet
He died in September, but Steve Wheeler's journey could change Minnesota.
West Metro
2 killed after stopped vehicle was struck from behind on Brooklyn Park highway
The one vehicle hit the other at "highway speeds," police said.