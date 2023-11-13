Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has named a City Hall veteran to take over the department of Community Planning and Economic Development.

On Monday, Frey announced his pick of Erik Hansen, who has worked in various roles in city planning for 20 years and has served as an interim in the position since June after former CPED Director Andrea Brennan left.

With a 2023 budget of about $260 million, CPED oversees a range of city functions, from building code enforcement to business licensing.

Hansen's nomination still faces City Council approval.