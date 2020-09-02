The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s AppleHouse has opened for the season, selling University of Minnesota-bred apples (Zestar!, SweeTango and First Kiss, among others), along with no-name apples harvested from the school’s agricultural research efforts.

The ultra-juicy First Kiss, which is in its third season of production, got its name because it was designed to be the season’s first apple.

Other items include apple pie, apple crisp and caramel apples, and pumpkins will be available later in the season. Debit and credit cards only.

On weekends (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), enjoy apple cider doughnuts from North Star Donuts. And on Saturdays in September, the Peace Coffee truck will be parked outside, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find the AppleHouse at 7485 Rolling Acres Road in Victoria, about 2 miles west of the arboretum’s main Hwy. 5 entrance.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call the hotline at 612-301-3487 for availability.