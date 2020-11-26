CINCINNATI, Ohio — Zach Freemantle had a career-high 21 points plus 12 rebounds for his first double-double and Xavier romped past Oakland 101-49 on Wednesday in the season opener.
KyKy Tandy matched his career high with 18 points and added a career-high seven assists for the Musketeers, who eclipsed 100 points for the first time since 2017. Nate Johnson added 17 points and Dwon Odom 12. Paul Scruggs had a career-high 10 assists plus seven points and six rebounds.
No player scored in double figures for the Golden Grizzlies, who shot 23% and had 16 turnovers.
