Minnesota United remained unbeaten for the ninth time in 10 games with Saturday's resilient 2-1 victory over Austin FC at Allianz Field.

Loons left-side attacker Franco Fragapane's goal in the 62nd minute stood as the game winner after the two teams traded first-half penalty-kick goals.

Active all night until he was subbed out of the game in the second half, Fragapane turned opportunistic in scoring his sixth goal in MLS play this season.

While teammate Emanuel Reynoso pressured Austin deep in its own territory, Fragapane sprinted by behind unsuspecting Austin defender Julio Cascante, stole the ball and stepped around him before chipping the ball over keeper Brad Stuver into the open goal.

Until Saturday, second-place Austin FC hadn't lost a game in its last six road matches.

That all changed against the fourth-place Loons, who now are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games. Their only loss came 4-3 at Colorado on Aug. 6.

The two teams traded penalty-kick goals by their two stars in the first half. Reynoso scored in the 25th minute after former Loons teammate Ethan Finlay banged into him, knocking Reynoso to the grass inside the 18-yard box.

Reynoso placed the ball on the 12-yard penalty spot, approached the ball and shot to his right while Stuver guessed the other way.

Fragapane nearly made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, but his right-footed strike just curled over the crossbar and the open right corner of the goal.

Austin FC star Sebastian Driussi scored his league-leading 18th goal in MLS play this season on a penalty kick of his own in the second minute of four first-half stoppage minutes.

Loons fullback DJ Taylor started at left back for injured veteran Kemar Lawrence and was called for a handball late in the half.

He slid near the goal line attempting to block a sharp-angled crossing pass, but his left arm came away from his body and the pass hit his elbow.

Driussi took the awarded kick and struck it firmly into the goal when Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair guessed to his left and Driussi sent the ball not far from where St. Clair started with his feet on the goal line.

In a halftime interview with Bally Sports North's game broadcast, Heath said his team lost some of its intensity as the first half progressed.

"We played to the pace of the game rather than the pace we want to play," he said.

The Loons played on without Lawrence, who didn't train all week because of a strained medial collateral ligament in his knee and was replaced by Taylor in the starting 11.

Heath kept his attacking front four intact and again paired Kervin Arriaga and Robin Lod in the central midfield, while captain Wil Trapp began the game as a substitution in his first game back from a hamstring injury.

That made central midfielder Joseph Rosales as well as newcomers Mender Garcia and Jonathan Gonzalez among the designated subs. Garcia made his Minnesota and MLS debut when he subbed into the game for Fragapane in the 70th minute.

Trapp subbed into the game for striker Luis Amarilla and Joseph Rosales subbed for Reynoso in the 79th minute as Heath maneuvered to protect the lead with his defensive-minded substitutions.

Finlay returned to Allianz Field for the first time since he signed with Austin FC as a free agent after last season. He had played for the Loons since their inaugural 2017 season.

"I didn't know where the visitors' locker room was," he said before the game.