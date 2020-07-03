Christina Palladino, a reporter for Fox9 News, has announced that she has left the station. Palladino, who joined KMSP three years ago, posted on Twitter that Thursday would be her last day on the job.

“That’s a wrap on a 16-year career as a television news journalist!” she said. She indicated that she was departing to spend more time with her family.

“I’m in a season of life where my two little girls need their mama home more!” she wrote. “Much love to the community here who trusted me to tell their stories.”

Palladino previously worked in Milwaukee, Des Moines and the Quad Cities. She told followers that she was switching to a job in media relations and government affairs but didn’t provide details.

