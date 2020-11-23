An elderly Oak Park Heights inmate who recently tested positive for coronavirus while undergoing cancer treatment at the University of Minnesota Medical Center died Sunday, becoming the fourth state prisoner to succumb to the virus.

Two others remain hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, where they are attached to ventilators.

The 73-year-old man, who has not yet been identified by the Department of Corrections, died at the university hospital. Authorities are not sure when he contracted the virus, but say he suffered from terminal cancer.

In a statement, DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell expressed his sympathies to the man's family.

"Since the beginning of this pandemic we've worked to take all reasonable steps to minimize the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in the state's correctional facilities for the well-being of those we serve and our staff," he said. "Just like in our communities, this is a very difficult time for those incarcerated in our facilities, and for our staff who are working to keep them safe."

Most prisons have remained on semi-permanent lockdown, prohibiting outside visitors, restricting inmate movements and disrupting educational programming in an effort to mitigate the virus' spread.

But the outbreak still slipped behind bars last spring, hopping from prisons in Moose Lake to Faribault and Stillwater, now among the largest known hot spots of infections in the state.

Since March, more than 2,750 Minnesota inmates have tested positive for the respiratory disease, including 558 who are currently sick. At least 736 staff members around the state have also fallen ill with COVID-19. More than half have since returned to duty.

Four male prisoners, who were serving sentences at Faribault, Stillwater and Oak Park Heights, died shortly after contracting the virus. Each of the men reportedly had extensive medical histories and ranked among the most high risk individuals, but did not qualify or were denied early release due to public safety concerns.

None of Minnesota's 11 prisons is equipped with an intensive care unit, and the state agency does not own a ventilator.

