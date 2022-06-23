BUFFALO, N.Y. – Four Saints pitchers combined on a five-hitter as St. Paul defeated the Buffalo Bisons 7-1 on Thursday in the International League.
Starter Jordan Balazovic pitched three innings and faced the minimum. Wladimir Pinto gave up the only Buffalo run, Dereck Rodriguez (5-1) gave up one hit in four innings, and Austin Schulfer pitched a scoreless ninth.
Spencer Steer and Caleb Hamilton both hit three-run home runs in the Saints' six-run seventh inning. Jake Cave went 1-for-3 with a walk and extended his streak of reaching base to 38 consecutive games.
The teams meet again at 6:07 p.m. Friday.
