Lindsay Whalen has a decorated recruiting class ready to make it official Wednesday on national signing day. The Gophers' Class of 2022, made up of four Minnesotans, has been ranked as high as No. 7 by ESPN. A closer look:
- Mara Braun, 5-11 guard, Wayzata — Rated the No. 8 point guard in the nation and No. 28 overall by ESPN.
- Amaya Battle, 5-11 guard, Hopkins — The sister of Gophers player Jamison Battle, she's rated as the No. 11 point guard in the nation, and No. 39 overall.
- Mallory Heyer, 6-1 forward, Chaska — She's rated as the No. 11 forward in the nation and No. 55 overall.
- Nia Holloway, 6-1 forward, Eden Prairie — A varsity player since eighth grade, she can play in the post or on the perimeter.
