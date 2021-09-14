Four former Minneapolis police officers pleaded not guilty Tuesday on federal charges they abused their positions of authority to detain George Floyd.

The charges, which run separate from the state's cases against the same officers, allege Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao used the "color of the law" to deprive Floyd of his constitutional rights to be "free from the use of unreasonable force" when Chauvin pinned Floyd down with a knee on his neck for more than nine minutes, and the other three did nothing to stop him. "This offense resulted in bodily injury to, and the death of George Floyd," the charges state.

All four former officers appeared electronically for the hearing in U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Lueng's courtroom. Leung planned to hear about 40 motions, mostly on routine matters, such as filing deadlines and whether they plan to call expert witnesses at trial.

