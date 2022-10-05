Pavel Buchnevich and Jake Neighbours scored first-period goals and Nathan Walker added a third goal for St. Louis in the second period to launch the Blues to a 4-2 preseason victory over the visiting Wild on Tuesday night.
Mason Shaw and Tyson Jost scored late for the Wild. Marco Rossi assisted on both goals.
Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves for Minnesota while Jordan Binnington stopped all nine shots he faced for the Blues. Joel Hofer stopped 15 of 17 shots in the third.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Pitchers across MLB throw final bullpen pitches full bore
Atlanta Braves ace Kyle Wright treats his last 10 or so warmup pitches as if he's already facing an opponent in the opening inning.
Sports
Angels keep Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 on 1-year deal
The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season.
Sports
ACC coaches counting on beefed-up staffs to steer programs
Natrone Means first arrived at North Carolina to play for Mack Brown as a promising running back, then went on to an NFL career that included a touchdown-scoring appearance in the Super Bowl.
Sports
Cup champion Avalanche still team to beat in NHL's West
and the NHL at-large — and does not see a lot of easy games for his Nashville Predators.
Sports
Orioles rally past Blue Jays 5-4 in doubleheader opener
Terrin Vavra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.