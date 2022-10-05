Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Pavel Buchnevich and Jake Neighbours scored first-period goals and Nathan Walker added a third goal for St. Louis in the second period to launch the Blues to a 4-2 preseason victory over the visiting Wild on Tuesday night.

Mason Shaw and Tyson Jost scored late for the Wild. Marco Rossi assisted on both goals.

Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves for Minnesota while Jordan Binnington stopped all nine shots he faced for the Blues. Joel Hofer stopped 15 of 17 shots in the third.