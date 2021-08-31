Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB

The Heisman Trophy favorite after passing for 3,031 yards and 28 TDs as a freshman despite some shaky moments early. He is surrounded by high-level talent in a system that produces tons of points.

Chris Olave, Ohio State, WR

The Buckeyes are fortunate that their best receiver put off NFL for one more year. Olave caught seven TDs in seven games last season while averaging 104 yards receiving.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon, DE

Maybe the most feared edge rusher in college football. He recorded 12 quarterback pressures, two tackles for loss and a sack in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Breece Hall, Iowa State, RB

The college arm of ProFootballFocus credited Hall with 63 forced missed tackles last season, best in the nation. He also had four carries that covered 50-plus yards.