With floodwaters receding, Fort Snelling State Park will partially reopen to the public May 15.
Ongoing cleanup and other maintenance will keep some areas of the park closed, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a news release Thursday.
The heavily visited state park, at the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers in Hennepin County, was shut down April 21 as water levels rose. In 2019, flooding damaged roads, trees and trails, and even moved a fishing pier. The park didn't reopen until July.
The DNR encouraged visitors to check for park updates and other information at mndnr.gov/fortsnelling.
