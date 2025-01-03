Former Woodbury dentist sued by patients over botched implants loses fight to reinstate license

A patient identified in court papers as Patient #1 said many of the implants that Kamel installed in her mouth in August 2021 failed. The implants were removed or replaced by Kamel over a series of visits until, two years after her initial surgery, the woman sought a second opinion from an oral surgeon at the University of Minnesota who removed four more implants after finding multiple problems. A second patient, identified as Patient #2, said her 12 implants caused tremendous pain and she ended up at the Maple Grove Hospital Emergency room three days later. When Kamel learned that she might go to the University of Minnesota for more treatment, he left her a voicemail saying she should not go there and that he wanted to see her.