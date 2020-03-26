Terry Tausch, who played guard for the Vikings for seven seasons and won a Super Bowl with San Francisco, died Wednesday night at his home in Plano, Texas. He was 61.

His brother, Gary, told the CBS affiliate in San Antonio that Tausch died unexpectedly in his home.

Tausch was a two-time All-America at Texas who played for the Vikings from 1982-88, starting 68 games. He was taken in the second round, 39th overall, in 1982 in a draft where the Vikings got running back Darrin Nelson seventh overall.

“He was a great guy,” Gary Tausch told KENS5 news. “He was a super person to be around. He was a family-oriented guy. Loved to hunt and fish, and hang around with the family.”

Tausch’s final NFL season came after he signed with the 49ers in 1989. San Francisco beat Denver in Super Bowl XXIV.

Former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer (@kramer9tommy) tweeted, “Terry was your typical offensive lineman, very [quiet], always did his job and never backed down to anyone. Great teammate.”

Tausch worked in medical sales following his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Ela, and two sons. Both his sons played college football — Eric was a center at TCU and Nick was a kicker at Notre Dame.