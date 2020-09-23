A former University of St. Thomas student on Tuesday pleaded guilty to calling in a bomb threat at the St. Paul campus in 2019 because he hadn’t finished his homework, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Ray Ghansham Persaud, 21, of Blaine, pleaded guilty to one count of making a bomb threat, though court documents allege he was behind three separate threats in 2019 — on April 17, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.

The threats caused significant disruption on the St. Paul campus, including the evacuation of buildings and a child-care center and the rerouting of traffic on nearby streets, according to a statement issued Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald.

Persaud entered a guilty plea for the Sept. 17 threat before Judge Eric Tostrud in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.