Oliver Moore, a former Totino-Grace standout who is playing for the U.S. National Team Development program, announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he has committed to the Gophers men's hockey program

Moore, a 5-10, 176-pound center, has 14 goals and nine assists in 25 games this season for U.S. Under-17 team and two goals and five assists in 10 games for the Under-18 team. Moore, 17, played the past two seasons at Totino-Grace, collecting 24 goals and 49 assists in 42 games.