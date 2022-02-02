Oliver Moore, a former Totino-Grace standout who is playing for the U.S. National Team Development program, announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he has committed to the Gophers men's hockey program
Moore, a 5-10, 176-pound center, has 14 goals and nine assists in 25 games this season for U.S. Under-17 team and two goals and five assists in 10 games for the Under-18 team. Moore, 17, played the past two seasons at Totino-Grace, collecting 24 goals and 49 assists in 42 games.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Bengals hope Burrow-Chase connection produces Super Bowl win
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase keep making history together.
Sports
Column: If racism wasn't enough, there's always NFL game fix
at least at the top level — has never been much of a secret. A cursory glance at coaching and front office hires over the years is enough to conclude there's a reason the league has failed miserably in putting Blacks in charge of teams — and keeping them there.
High Schools
Feb. 2 boys' hockey highlights
Top plays from some of last week's top games.
High Schools
Feb. 2 girls' hockey highlights
Top plays from last week's top games.
Puck Drop
Former Totino-Grace hockey standout Moore commits to Gophers
Oliver Moore is currently a center for the U.S. National Team Development program.