A former Catholic priest is accused of sexually assaulting another person in Winona County in December 2020.

Ubaldo Roque Huerta, 50, of Rushmore, Minn., was charged last week in Winona County District Court with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly performing sexual acts on a victim without their consent. His first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 8.

In a statement, officials with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester said Roque Huerta was in the process of being laicized — leaving the priesthood — when the alleged assault took place.

According to the complaint, Roque Huerta wanted to get together with the victim, who was said to be a friend, for drinks privately as he was a priest and didn't want other people to see him drinking.

The two drank a bottle of tequila at the victim's house in Winona County on Dec. 13, 2020, after which Roque Huerta allegedly sexually assaulted the victim several times during the course of the night.

The victim later sought medical treatment, but Roque Huerta denied that any sexual assault had taken place.

Roque Huerta was ordained as a priest in 2008 and served Latino communities in parishes in Rochester, Eyota, Winona, St. Charles and Elba. His last assignment was in 2018, and he was suspended from clerical duties in November 2019. He was officially laicized in November 2021.

The Rev. Will Thompson, the diocese's vicar general, said Roque Huerta's 2019 removal from ministry was related to ecclesiastical matters and that diocesan officials were unaware of any civil or criminal incidents related to him aside from his recent charge. Roque Huerta had asked to be laicized by the Vatican, according to Thompson.

"We're working on being upfront about all of this," Thompson said. "As we've gone through the sexual abuse scandal, the church had a period of not always responding well, and we are trying to respond well and bring healing to people who do experience sexual misconduct, not only from priests, from laicized priests, but really anybody that comes through our doors."