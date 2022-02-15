Breaking his public silence for the first time since George Floyd's killing, ex-Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao took the witness stand Tuesday morning to testify in his own defense.

Thao was the second witness called as the defense opened its case in their civil rights trial. Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are all expected to testify. The three are accused of violating Floyd's constitutional right to be free from unreasonable seizure by failing to provide him aid. Thao and Kueng are also charged with failing to intervene on Floyd's behalf to stop Chauvin's restraint.

Under questioning by his defense attorney Robert Paule, Thao testified that he decided to become a police officer after flunking out of Anoka-Ramsey Community College and a stint at Cub Foods. He testified emotionally that he first encountered Minneapolis police after a domestic incident when his father was assaulting his mother and threatened her with a gun. He said police were called, and he was elected to go back to the family house, used a key to open the door and his father was arrested. His father's time away from the home was "The two most peaceful days of my childhood," he said under emotion.

Thao stood watch over increasingly angry bystanders as Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes while Kueng knelt on his back and Lane on his legs. Jurors convicted Chauvin last April in state court of murdering Floyd. Chauvin later pleaded guilty in federal court to violating Floyd's civil rights.

Thao testified that pinning a suspect to the ground with a knee was within his training protocol. Thao, who was 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds at the time of his academy training, he was used as "an example of things" because of his size.

Paule showed the jurors a photo of Thao from a 2009 training showing him with another classmate with an actor-suspect prone with their hands behind their back. Thao explained that he was using his knee to restrain suspect, as was his classmate.

"Just to be clear, is this something that was typically taught at the academy when you were there?" Paule asked.

"Yes," Thao said.

