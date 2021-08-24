An attorney for former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng is asking a judge to prohibit camera access and livestreaming of his client's trial next year, an about face from his previous stance.

Defense attorney Thomas Plunkett filed a motion Tuesday asking Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to order a ban on the technology at Kueng's March 7 trial in order to preserve his client's right to a fair trial. Cahill had issued an order last November ordering the live broadcast of the trials of all four former officers charged in the death of George Floyd, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited in-person courtroom attendance due to social distancing protocol.

Chauvin's approximately six-week trial in March and April was broadcast live and watched around the world, harming Kueng's chances at a fair trial, Plunkett argued.

"It is the worldwide publicity from the televised coverage of the Chauvin trial that has impaired Mr. Kueng's right to a fair trial," Plunkett wrote. " … The defense is not yet moving for a dismissal or a further continuance based on the television coverage of Mr. Chauvin's trial, but may need to in the future."

The request is a change from Plunkett's previous stance on the issue. Plunkett and attorneys for Chauvin and two other former officers charged in the case had initially asked that Cahill allow the trials to be recorded and broadcast.

Jurors convicted Chauvin on April 20 of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

George Floyd

Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. The three are scheduled to be tried in one trial next March.

The four former officers also face charges in federal court for allegedly violating Floyd's civil rights when they arrested him on May 25, 2020. Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes while Kueng and Lane held his body stomach-down in the street. Thao kept a group of angry bystanders at bay.

Lane and Thao's attorneys have not filed any new motions regarding cameras.

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office, which is leading the prosecution, has objected to the cameras.

Chao Xiong • 612-270-4708

Twitter: @ChaoStrib