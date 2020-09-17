Bemidji native and former Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court Russell A. Anderson has died.

Anderson served 10 years on the state Supreme Court and a quarter century as a judge in Minnesota. He died at home Tuesday surrounded by family, including his wife of 53 years, Kristin Anderson (nee Ostby), according to his paid obituary. Anderson was 78 years old.

In 1998, then-Gov. Arne Carlson appointed Anderson to the state’s highest court to fill the seat vacated by the retirement of Justice Esther Tomljanovich. Gov. Tim Pawlenty elevated him to the chief position in 2006 when Chief Justice Kathleen Blatz left the high court. Former Chief Justice Eric Magnuson succeeded him.

The current chief justice, Lorie Gildea, succeeded Anderson as an associate justice.

“Russ led with integrity, intelligence, and thoughtfulness, and his judicial career was only paralleled by his many civic contributions,” Gildea said in a written statement Thursday. “He was a humble leader, a close mentor to me, and an inspiration to many who now carry his lessons of respect and humanity forward in their careers.”

Anderson worked in private practice in Bemidji and as Beltrami County Attorney before joining the Ninth Judicial District Court bench, where he also served as chief judge until his appointment to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

He earned his law degree from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Laws from George Washington University. He was a member of the Judge Advocate General Corps of the U.S. Navy in Washington D.C.

Gildea said he would be remember for his “compassion, dedication and commitment to ensure that every Minnesotan has equal access to justice.”

Anderson led efforts to combat domestic violence, promote problem-solving courts that focus on rehabilitation, and enhance public access to court information, she said.

Anderson was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Sally Anderson as well as his brother, Wayne.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Rebecca Schmitz, John Anderson, and Sarah Harriss; granddaughters, Eva and Vivian Harriss; step-grandsons, Michael and Thomas Schmitz.

A service of celebration will be lived streamed at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 from Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Av. S., Minneapolis. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Gill Brothers Minneapolis Chapel, 5801 Lyndale Av. S.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered to the following: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Olaf College, Domestic Violence Council or the University of Minnesota Law School.

