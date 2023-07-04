New sexual assault charges in Canada against a longtime Minneapolis yoga studio owner over alleged decades-old misconduct with a child have students and staff raising concerns about his past behavior.

Philip Doucette, who until recently co-owned Modo Yoga's Minneapolis studio, was charged May 23 by Ottawa Police Service's sexual assault and child abuse unit. Several former teachers and yoga students said they were not shocked by the news.

"It didn't surprise me that he has a history of being a predator," said former Modo teacher Callie Knoblauch, who stopped teaching there in 2021.

Doucette, 48, faces two counts of sexual assault, and one count each of sexual exploitation and sexual interference with a girl. The alleged offenses occurred between 1998 and 2001 in Ottawa and at the Youth Leadership Camp near London, Ontario, where Doucette was employed, according to a May 23 news release from Ottawa police.

The girl was under 14 when they met at the camp in 1997, court records show. The following year, Doucette sexually assaulted her and continued to assault the girl in subsequent years when she attended the camp, the release says.

Canadian investigators believe there could be other victims. Doucette worked at the camp from roughly 1996 to 2005. The release describes him as a "camp leader."

He was not charged at the time. Doucette moved to Minnesota with his ex-wife, Ryann Doucette, both natives of Canada, and they opened Modo's studio at 3252 W. Lake St. around 12 years ago, according to a former staff member. The two had been co-owners until Philip Doucette's removal.

Modo Yoga International "removed" Doucette as owner on June 5, CEO Emily Drouillard said in an email obtained by the Star Tribune. The change in ownership happened "as soon as the news of the charges were brought to our attention," Drouillard added.

Asked for comment, the Minneapolis studio provided a statement saying it "does not condone sexual misconduct or abuse," and that it "stands with victims."

"Our community is based on feeling safe and supported, and we understand how emotional this is for students and staff," the statement read. Modo Yoga has more than 50 studios in Canada and the U.S., and one in France.

A large number of past Modo students, teachers and staff members posted on social media that they were canceling their memberships or resigning following Doucette's removal. Many of the posts accused Doucette of being inappropriate with female students over the years, some saying he groomed them, that he was a "predator," or touched people inappropriately during class.

Doucette did not return messages on social media asking about the allegations.

Knoblauch, a former Modo teacher, said she stopped working there in 2021 after hearing stories from three women students who had relationships with Doucette. In the last woman's case, Knoblauch said she fought to have her teacher training tuition reimbursed because she didn't feel comfortable going to classes with Doucette.

"Phil essentially sexually assaulted her and then was continuing to send her text messages," Knoblauch said.

Former Modo student Ailey Gunderson wrote in a public post that Doucette made an adjustment on a woman's yoga pose during class that made the participants uncomfortable.

"Phil came behind her and adjusted her in a manner that immediately made me distracted from practice and instantly uneasy," Gunderson wrote, continuing. "I immediately recognized her discomfort in class but at the time we trusted Phil. He even made a comment after class about her 'liking' that adjustment."

Knoblauch said the main problem she observed was Doucette using his teacher position to pursue women, including reaching out to them outside class. She noted that few formal rules are in place for how a yoga teacher should behave to avoid being inappropriate.

"I think that's part of the problem; there's not a lot of rules around adjustments," she said. "We have ways in which we give adjustments so they don't feel creepy to students, but I'm having a whole new outlook on this, because it's just a pretty sticky situation."

Doucette is due back in court in Ottawa July 17. Ottawa police asked anyone with information about Doucette's alleged misconduct in Canada to call 613-236-1222, extension 5944, or to email tips to SACA@ottawapolice.ca.

The studio also operated a cafe from the same location, called Seed Plant-Based Café. A sign at the cafe indicates it has been shut down until at least September.

"Seed Café is currently closed, check back in September, but come on in the yoga is hot," it reads.