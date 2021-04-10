Former Gophers guard Gabe Kalscheur announced Saturday on Twitter he's transferring to play for Iowa State next season.

Kalscheur, who averaged 9.2 points and 2.9 rebounds as a junior at Minnesota, was the eighth Gophers player in the transfer portal from last season.

"I would like to thank the University of Minnesota community, fans, and my teammates for all their love and support the past [three] years," Kalscheur tweeted. "Minnesota will always be home to me. I am excited about the next chapter and fresh start in my college basketball career at Iowa State University."

The former DeLaSalle star missed the last seven games after suffering a broken finger on his right (shooting) hand Feb. 16. He had started all 88 games of his career before the season-ending injury.

Kalscheur transferring didn't reflect on his views of new Gophers coach Ben Johnson and recently hired assistant Dave Thorson, sources said.

Johnson recruited Kalscheur previously as Richard Pitino's assistant. Kalscheur also played high school basketball under Thorson, who was announced with William & Mary's Jason Kemp on Johnson's staff on Friday.

As a freshman, Kalscheur scored 24 points with five three-pointers to lead the Gophers in a win over Louisville in the NCAA tournament first round in Des Moines in 2019.

In his first two seasons, Kalscheur led the Gophers in threes made and set the freshman record with 77 three-pointers on 41% shooting in 2018-19.

Pitino's entire high-profile 2018 local recruiting class is now gone from the program. Kalscheur was the last member still on the team to end the season. Former Cretin-Derham Hall standout Daniel Oturu left after his sophomore year to get drafted into the NBA by the Los Angeles Clippers. Former Orono standout Jarvis Omersa, who is in the transfer portal, opted out earlier this season because of the pandemic.

If all of the Gophers players currently in the portal fail to return, Johnson would have nine scholarships available for next season. He already landed transfers Jamison Battle (George Washington), E.J. Stephens (Lafayette) and Luke Loewe (William & Mary).