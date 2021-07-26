TOKYO — Former Gopher Bowe Becker said he stopped swimming after the pandemic shut down the sport and didn't swim for six months.

On Monday, he won an Olympic gold medal as a member of the U.S. men's 4x200 freestyle relay team.

Caeleb Dressel, the swimming star aiming for six gold medals, swam the first leg in a 47.26. He was followed by Blake Pieroni and Becker, who swam a 47.44 before Zach Apple's anchor leg of 46.69.

The Americans' time of 3:08.97 was the third-fastest time in history. The U.S. team beat Italy by 1.14 seconds. Australia took the bronze in 3:10.22.

"All I had to worry about was getting out fast and keeping the lead for us,'' Becker said.

A 23-year-old Las Vegas native, Becker was the 2019 NCAA runner-up in the men's 100-yard freestyle and finished fourth in the 50 free for the Gophers. He was a three-time Big Ten champion in freestyle sprint events and still holds the conference record in the 50 free (18.69 seconds)

Becker said he got back into this sport when a club team asked him to swim and felt rejuvenated.

"It was a serious roller-coaster,'' he said. "Went back to Minnesota, my alma mater, and the past nine months I just put my head down and worked for this.''