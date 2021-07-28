TOKYO — Lakeville's Regan Smith on Wednesday advanced to the final of the 200-meter butterfly, finishing second in her semifinal while posting the fourth-fastest time of the day.

USA teammate Hali Flickinger finished first ahead of Smith in the first semifinal, in 2 minutes, 6.23 seconds. Smith led early and finished in 2:06.64.

In the other semifinal, China's Yufei Zhang won in 2:04.89 and Hungary's Boglarka Kapas finished second in 2:06.59.

The final — Smith's second attempt to win an Olympic medal here in Tokyo — will take place Wednesday night Minnesota time (8:28 p.m., Ch. 11).

"It felt great,'' Smith said. "I always love racing Hali, I think she pushes me really hard, and I think that's my second-best time ever so I'm really happy with it.''

And how is the bronze medal winner in the 100-meter backstroke — that was Monday night's big drama — holding up to the Olympic schedule and pressures?

"I think yesterday was a big day for me,'' she said. "It was a little tough, so I'm proud of myself for sticking through and putting in a quality swim last night. I got a good night's sleep and I feel a lot better this morning and I think I'll feel even better tomorrow.''

Smith had advanced in the prelims on Tuesday night at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, when she finished with the fourth-fastest heats time (2:08.46).

In the semis, Smith took a lead in the first 50 and held the lead until the last 50 meters before teammate Flickinger passed her. It was a familiar scene: At the U.S. Olympic trials, Smith led going into the final turn but Flickinger passed her to win, with Smith finishing second and both qualifying for the Olympics.

Top qualifier Zhang could be tough to beat in Wednesday's 200 final. She won silver in the 100-meter butterfly and at 23, with a powerhouse junior Olympics resume, is a rising star in swimming.

Wednesday, however, it was a teammate and friend battling Smith.

"I felt pretty safe,'' she said of advancing. "I knew Hali and I were super close and I get fired up when I'm close to her. I think I pushed hard, but I think I have another gear for tomorrow, so I'm feeling good about it.''