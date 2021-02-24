An 86-year-old Forest Lake man died Wednesday afternoon when a semitrailer truck and a pickup truck collided in northern Washington County.
The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in Scandia on northbound Hwy. 95 near Pilar Road, according to the State Patrol.
The semi was heading north when the southbound 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup, driven by Victor Ludwig Falkner, crossed the centerline and struck the larger vehicle head-on. Falkner died at the scene, the patrol said.
The semi driver, Aaron Lee Unruh, 43, of Roosevelt, Minn., was not hurt.
Both men were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
1 of 2 teens injured in Barron County buggy crash has died
A 17-year-old who has injured along with another teen when their horse-drawn buggy was hit by a truck in Barron County last week has died, sheriff's officials said Thursday.
Local
Pedestrian struck and killed in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle while crossing Main Street.
Local
Attorneys: 3rd degree charge vs. Chauvin would improve odds for prosecution
The count offers a middle ground for jurors who may want to compromise in their verdict, attorneys said.
Coronavirus
Students, families asked to take COVID tests every 2 weeks
Recommendation comes as more children are returning to school.