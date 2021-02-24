An 86-year-old Forest Lake man died Wednesday afternoon when a semitrailer truck and a pickup truck collided in northern Washington County.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in Scandia on northbound Hwy. 95 near Pilar Road, according to the State Patrol.

The semi was heading north when the southbound 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup, driven by Victor Ludwig Falkner, crossed the centerline and struck the larger vehicle head-on. Falkner died at the scene, the patrol said.

The semi driver, Aaron Lee Unruh, 43, of Roosevelt, Minn., was not hurt.

Both men were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.