In the 977 days since George Floyd was murdered a block from her home, hardly a day has gone by when Marcia Howard hasn't posted up with fellow activists at what is now called George Floyd Square. The site of his killing has become both a memorial and a clarion call.

So Howard has paid close attention to what's been happening in Memphis since the Jan. 7 police beating of Tyre Nichols, his death three days later, then the firing of the five police officers involved and their arrests on murder charges.

"I need to know we're not accepting of what's been the status quo: the ability to do summary executions of African Americans with impunity," Howard said Friday afternoon, hours before video of the encounter was due to be publicly released. "Policing as we know it is dangerous to Black lives, and that's not a bug — that's a feature. I don't have to watch a Black man being brutally beaten and calling for his mother to be outraged."

As the country prepared for the video's release, and as Nichols' family called for protests but not violent unrest, what happened at the corner of 38th and Chicago nearly three years ago informed the minds of Black Minnesotans on how they processed the events in Tennessee.

Some registered outrage at the American police system, while others directed outrage at the individual Memphis officers, all of whom are Black. Some pointed to the rapid murder charges and release of video as evidence of progress, while others voiced that policing is an unreformable institution.

"We have to make sure people know those are five individuals, and they do not represent this profession," said Dawanna Witt, Hennepin County's first Black sheriff. "We know there are people in the Black community who don't trust law enforcement. I was one of those people. They believe (cops) see those things all the time and we look away. No — we do not. But this is going to take us back, not just with the Black community but with all communities."

Rose McGee, who founded Sweet Potato Comfort Pie after the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., looked at Nichols' death less in terms of institutional racism and more in terms of the rot in some souls.

"Something's definitely off with our humanity when we can't respond in a different way when it comes to lives of people," said McGee, whose Golden Valley nonprofit focuses on healing damage caused by race-based trauma. "What's happening in the moral consciousness of people? What escalates you to that point?"

For Tracy Wesley, who runs Estes Funeral Home in north Minneapolis, the main emotion was anger at the five Black officers.

"You'd think they'd have some type of empathy, a button to say, 'Let me handle this in a different manner,'" said Wesley, who did George Floyd's memorial services in 2020. "We're used to having this happen, but usually with officers of another color. Now you got these guys doing the same thing. You'd think they'd deal with it differently."

For one local activist deeply involved in the failed 2021 ballot measure to replace Minneapolis police with a public health-oriented Department of Public Safety, the most important color here isn't black or white. It's blue.

"White supremacy is an ideology that supersedes race; a lot of times, it's just blue against black," said Trahern Crews, a lead organizer with Black Lives Matter Minnesota and a reparations activist. "Some of the slave catchers were Black. You can use Black people to do things that are harmful to the community."

In Minnesota and around the country, local governments girded for potential protests after the release of the video. Sheriff Witt spoke of the goal of ensuring citizens' First Amendment rights while keeping protests peaceful.

But activists spoke of the necessity to go deeper than protests — morphing from raw emotion to concrete political change.

"If people are going to get elected off the BLM movement, or by saying they have empathy for those killed by police brutality, we expect legislation to follow up quickly," Crews said. "We don't want to be the last in line for justice when we're the first in line to vote."