Star Tribune (Gophers, Swift); Associated Press (Mahomes)
The Gophers vs. Michigan for the Little Brown Jug. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in town to face the Vikings. If Taylor Swift shows up? Reality might surpass a dream weekend for football.
football across minnesota

Wildest dreams weekend: Michigan! Mahomes! And … who else?

October 3
Football Across Minnesota: The best weekend of football watching is coming soon. The No. 2 Wolverines and K.C.'s QB will test the Gophers and Vikings in town, after some prep rivalries get the weekend party started.
Baylor Smith, 10, was one of the young quarterbacks running drills last weekend with Cleveland McCoy.
football across minnesota

Twin Cities 'quarterback school.' A place to find an extra edge

September 26
Football Across Minnesota: Boys as young as 9 and as old as varsity starters sign up for training sessions, trying to get ahead and stay ahead in one of the most complicated positions in sports.
Good luck trying to keep Kyle Walljasper out of the end zone on a QB sneak.
football across minnesota

'Watch the QB run.' Meet UMD's bulldog of a quarterback

September 19
Football Across Minnesota: Kyle Walljasper is the hammer, not the nail as he runs through opponents for undefeated Minnesota Duluth. There's also a former East Ridge QB shredding D-II and it's prove-it week for the Gophers and Vikings.
Northwestern tight end Nolan Howle listens to coaching from Boomer Roepke, the offensive coordinator for the University of Northwestern-St. Paul.
Football Across Minnesota

Swim, cry, drive, dream. Boomer's wild, wondrous road to coaching

September 12
In Football Across Minnesota's 2023 debut, Chip Scoggins introduces Boomer Roepke, whose journey to the University of Northwestern is a singular story. Also: Telling games ahead for Gophers, Vikings and a QB who threw eight TD passes.
Football Across Minnesota '22: The complete collection

November 29, 2022
Columnist Chip Scoggins goes into storyteller mode with tales from all levels of football in the state.