football across minnesota
Wildest dreams weekend: Michigan! Mahomes! And … who else?
Football Across Minnesota: The best weekend of football watching is coming soon. The No. 2 Wolverines and K.C.'s QB will test the Gophers and Vikings in town, after some prep rivalries get the weekend party started.
football across minnesota
Twin Cities 'quarterback school.' A place to find an extra edge
Football Across Minnesota: Boys as young as 9 and as old as varsity starters sign up for training sessions, trying to get ahead and stay ahead in one of the most complicated positions in sports.
football across minnesota
'Watch the QB run.' Meet UMD's bulldog of a quarterback
Football Across Minnesota: Kyle Walljasper is the hammer, not the nail as he runs through opponents for undefeated Minnesota Duluth. There's also a former East Ridge QB shredding D-II and it's prove-it week for the Gophers and Vikings.
Football Across Minnesota
Swim, cry, drive, dream. Boomer's wild, wondrous road to coaching
In Football Across Minnesota's 2023 debut, Chip Scoggins introduces Boomer Roepke, whose journey to the University of Northwestern is a singular story. Also: Telling games ahead for Gophers, Vikings and a QB who threw eight TD passes.
Football Across Minnesota '22: The complete collection
Columnist Chip Scoggins goes into storyteller mode with tales from all levels of football in the state.
