If you've missed any, here are this season's Football Across Minnesota reports from Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins.
More From Sports
Randball
Gophers WR Mike Brown-Stephens, nephew of John Legend, is making a name for himself
Brown-Stephens leads Minnesota with 12 catches this season, and his leadership has been apparent.
Vikings
Official: U.S. Bank Stadium can host Kansas City-Tampa Bay game Sunday
The game, scheduled for Tampa, could need to be moved because of damage or disruptions from Hurricane Ian. It can be played in Minnesota, if the NFL wants to move it here.
Sports
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
All roads now lead to Qatar.
High Schools
Chaos comes to the state football rankings; new No. 1s abound
Upsets caused voters in a statewide media panel to switch out the top teams in three of the seven classes.
Loons
Minnesota United signs Emanuel Reynoso to three-year contract extension with option for 2026
Coach Adrian Heath said the time was right to lock up the "MVP-type player."