Minnesota began weekly reporting of influenza activity on Thursday as scheduled, amid concerns that even modest flu levels could combine with COVID-19 to increase illnesses and pressure hospitals.

The first weekly report this season showed only three flu-related hospitalizations in Minnesota, along with zero deaths or outbreaks in susceptible long-term care facilities. But low numbers are expected at this time of year, with the flu season jumping after the holidays. The state averaged 4,300 hospitalizations and 250 deaths in the three flu seasons prior to the pandemic.

COVID levels remained stagnant as well, during a month when coronavirus infections surged over the previous two years. Minnesota is averaging fewer than 900 newly identified infections per day so far in October — significantly below the 1,300 to 1,400 cases per day this summer — according to the state's weekly situation update Thursday.

The 432 COVID hospitalizations on Monday were about average for late summer, following a slight increase in Minnesota following the Independence Day weekend. COVID deaths have remained at an average of about five per day, with Minnesota's pandemic toll increasing to 13,368.

Low but persistent levels of COVID could present a challenge if they coincide with a typical flu season. Influenza was largely suppressed the last two winters by the dominant spread of the coronavirus and the mask-wearing and social distancing practices used in response to the pandemic.

Pre-pandemic levels of influenza have been detected in the Southern Hemisphere in recent months, meaning that similar levels are likely when the flu ascends north for the winter.

However, media reports predicting a severe season are at the very least premature and based largely on a rash of pediatric flu cases in Australia, said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. The latest global surveillance is mostly finding low levels of influenza transmission.

"The Southern Hemisphere data for their 2022 does not support they had a bad flu season despite what the media has stated," Osterholm said.

Fatigue or hesitancy over COVID vaccinations could leave people more susceptible to either infection if they don't seek recommended shots. Annual flu shots are encouraged for anyone six months or older, unless they have specific allergies or other risks for adverse reactions. New high-dose flu shots are available and recommended for the first time this year for seniors.

New COVID boosters, formulated against the current dominant strains of the coronavirus, are recommended to boost immunity in those 12 and older who have completed the initial series. New variant-specific boosters also were recommended this week for children 5 to 11, prompting Mayo Clinic and other health providers to briefly suspend scheduling of pediatric vaccinations with the old boosters.

The effectiveness of COVID vaccines has waned over time, largely because new viral variants have emerged to overcome vaccine-induced immunity. However, Thursday's state breakthrough report still shows a benefit of vaccination: unvaccinated seniors were three times more likely to die of COVID over the past two months — and four times more likely to be hospitalized — than those who had received booster doses.

The high rate of immunity through vaccination and prior infections has reduced the public health risk in Minnesota somewhat, making it appropriate for entities such as the city of St. Paul to back off vaccine mandates, said Dr. David Boulware, a U infectious disease specialist.

However, Boulware said COVID vaccinations and boosters remain advisable even amid lower spread of the coronavirus. A secondary analysis of a U clinical trial on COVID treatments found last month that vaccinated people recovered faster from their infections.

"Even if one has been previously infected," Boulware said, "there are strong merits for why people should receive the booster vaccines."