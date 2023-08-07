More from Star Tribune
Flotsam River Circus begins a 650 mile journey downriver
The Flotsam River Circus wrapped up their Twin Cities performances with a show at Hidden Falls Regional Park Sunday night in St. Paul. Over the next six weeks, the troupe of musicians, circus artists, and puppeteers traveling on a handmade raft, will be giving free performances in riverfront towns along the way to St. Louis. Their next performance is Monday night in Hastings.
Celebration of Life held in honor of Ricky Cobb II
A celebration of life was held in honor of Ricky Cobb II Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis. Cobb was shot and killed by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper during a traffic stop.
Gallery: Twins 12, Diamondbacks 1
Ryan Jeffers clubbed a pair of home runs and added a RBI double helping the Twins to their highest run output since May 14.
Lionel Richie Performs at the Xcel
With Earth Wind & Fire for the opening act