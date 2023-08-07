600295292

Flotsam River Circus begins a 650 mile journey downriver

The Flotsam River Circus wrapped up their Twin Cities performances with a show at Hidden Falls Regional Park Sunday night in St. Paul. Over the next six weeks, the troupe of musicians, circus artists, and puppeteers traveling on a handmade raft, will be giving free performances in riverfront towns along the way to St. Louis. Their next performance is Monday night in Hastings.