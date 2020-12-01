THE GOOD

This camera is about the size of a mobile phone, so you can easily slip it into your pocket. It’s not heavy and it comes with a heavy-duty rubberized covering, so it feels like you should be able to drop this thing and mistreat it however you want, and it should still work fine. It also comes with a USB-C port, which is great.

The menu options are the same as those found on the E6. You can display infrared images, photos, or a blend of infrared images and high-contrast outlines, to help make infrared images “pop”. That’s called their MSX feature, and it has been a game-changer since 2014 (or so).

I could go on about a bunch of other details, but this isn’t some kind of paid post where I’m trying to sell you their product. What I really care about most is the quality of the infrared images, so let’s jump right into that.

WHY MSX MUST BE IGNORED FOR QUALITY COMPARISONS

To the untrained eye, any two images from a good and bad camera will look very similar when using MSX technology. In fact, a bad camera with MSX will actually look better than a good camera without. Check out the two images below. The image on the right looks way better, doesn’t it?