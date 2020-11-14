Nobody was seriously injured Saturday morning when a man fleeing law enforcement officers shot at them, crashed his vehicle, shot again, and a deputy fired back, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase began just before 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Francis, when a police officer tried to stop the man’s vehicle for a traffic violation, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The man fled for about 10 miles, chased by officers from several law-enforcement agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office and St. Francis police.

“While fleeing, the suspect fired a firearm multiple times at law enforcement,” the statement said. When the man’s vehicle crashed in Lavonia Township in Sherburne County, he fired again at law enforcement officers. “An Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputy returned fire,” the statement said.

The suspect eventually came out of the vehicle, was arrested and taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Authorities did not say whether he was hit by gunfire.

No law enforcement officers were injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate.