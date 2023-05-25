Minnesotans this weekend are expected to open the summer travel season by taking to the skies and roadways in droves. Here are five things to know about air travel at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this summer:

— New concessions at Terminal 1: Mill City Tavern, Poppy's Bagels, Custom Burger on newly expanded G Concourse; Crisp & Green and Sebastian Joe's ice cream on Concourse E; and Caribou Coffee at the Terminal 1 bag claim.

— TSA now allows teenagers, ages 13 to 17, to accompany parents or guardians enrolled in PreCheck when traveling on the same reservation and with a boarding pass that has the PreCheck indicator.

— Sun Country will offer curbside check-in service beginning June 1 for passengers taking domestic flights. Three curbside check-in stations outside Terminal 2 will be staffed from 5 to 8 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Mondays, until Sept. 1.

— MSP's No. 2 carrier, Sun Country, will add new destinations this summer: Omaha; Kansas City, Mo.; Wilmington, N.C.; Colorado Springs; Traverse City, Mich.; Rapid City, S.D.; and Branson, Mo.

— MSP dominant carrier Delta Air Lines will resume nonstop service this summer to Albuquerque, N.M.; Buffalo, N.Y.; Richmond, Va.; and Colorado Springs. Nonstop international service will begin this summer to Keflavik, Iceland.