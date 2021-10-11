Five schools would be closed and many programs merged amid sweeping changes being proposed for St. Paul Public Schools.

School board members were to be briefed Monday on recommendations that take into account declining enrollment and the desire to ensure all students have access to a "well-rounded education" — most significantly, officials say, specialist teachers in areas like art, music and science.

The Envision SPPS plan, if approved by the board in November, would leave vacant four elementary sites — Highwood Hills, John A. Johnson, Jackson and Wellstone — plus LEAP High School. But there are many other changes, too, and when taken together, they could affect 2,949 students, many of whom would find themselves in new buildings.

"There is an impact in every area of the city," Jackie Turner, the district's chief operations officer, said Monday.

Care was taken to ensure that no move created inequities, for example, higher concentrations of poor students at specific schools, Turner said. But the shuttering of buildings, and stripping away of classroom life from others, challenges the district's previous intentions of making its schools the heart of their respective communities.

St. Paul, like many other public school systems, has been hurt by declining birthrates and a rise in school choice options. In a report last week, board members learned that 16,058 of the city's school-aged children attended charter schools or used open enrollment to go to schools in other districts in 2019-20. The result: too many St. Paul schools with too few students to bring in the per-pupil funding needed to hire specialists, district leaders say.

To get to ideal staffing levels, Turner said the district should have a minimum of 450 students in every elementary school and 720 in the middle schools, prompting the proposed closures and a range of interlocking moves under the Envision SPPS plan.

They include closing John A. Johnson on the East Side and sending the students to nearby Bruce Vento Elementary, and closing Jackson Elementary in Frogtown, which now serves as both a community school and a Hmong Dual Language program, and sending the Dual Language students to Phalen Lake on the East Side and the general-ed students to Maxfield Elementary in the Summit-University neighborhood.

District officials have proposed a new building for Bruce Vento, and it could be completed in three to five years, Turner said Monday.

Highwood Hills would be closed and its students allowed to move to other East Side community schools or district magnet schools. Students at LEAP High School, which serves students who are new to the country, would go to schools like Como Park Senior High or Central High, which have language academies, or to an alternative setting, Turner said.

The district no longer will offer a Montessori middle school due to declining numbers, and as such, will repurpose Parkway Middle School on the East Side as a new Hmong Dual Language immersion program for middle schoolers.

Students in the Wellstone Spanish Dual Language immersion program on the North End would relocate to the Riverview West Side School of Excellence.

Obama Elementary in the Summit-University area would be recast as a districtwide middle school as well as a Montessori elementary school for students who currently attend Montessori programs at J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet School and Cherokee Heights Elementary.

Among the proposed mergers would be a revival of a hotly-contested plan to relocate Galtier Community School to Hamline Elementary — a proposal that was narrowly defeated in 2016 when Galtier parents rallied against it.

Turner said that Galtier would be repurposed as an early childhood learning hub, which she hopes will answer the community's call to have a viable building in the community.

