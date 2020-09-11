Quinn Carroll

Notre Dame offensive lineman

The No. 1-ranked prospect in Minnesota in 2018 out of Edina, Carroll was sidelined as a true freshman year by a season-ending knee injury. After a full recovery, the 6-7, 300-pound Carroll is competing for a backup tackle spot this fall when the 10th-ranked Irish — playing a full ACC schedule in 2020 — open the season vs. Duke on Saturday.

Trey Lance

North Dakota State quarterback

The 6-3 sophomore from Marshall, Minn., is one of the top QB prospects for the 2021 NFL draft. After throwing for 2,786 yards with 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions as a freshman, Lance will only get one shot to impress scouts this year. The three-time defending FCS champion Bison play Oct. 3 vs. Central Arkansas before their fall season is postponed.

Antonio Montero

Rice linebacker

The former Star Tribune All-Metro Player of the Year and Eden Prairie star ranked second on the team with 83 tackles as a sophomore last season. The Owls are working with Conference USA on when to open the season in October after postponing their fall camp start this month.

Alex Probert

Iowa State kicker

The graduate transfer from Liberty made 13-of-19 field goals in 2019, including a career-long 51-yarder vs. New Mexico State. The former Andover standout is projected as the starting kicker for the Cyclones when they open the season Saturday against Louisiana Lafayette.

J.D. Spielman

Texas Christian wide receiver

He surprised Nebraska when he announced he was transferring this summer for mental health reasons. He left as the Cornhuskers’ No. 3 all-time leading receiver in three years in Lincoln. The son of Vikings GM Rick Spielman received a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately this year. He’s a candidate for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation’s top receiver.

MARCUS FULLER