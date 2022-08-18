Baudette area: The walleye fishing on Lake of Woods continues to be good with several areas on Big Traverse Bay producing walleyes. Near the Northwest Angle, anglers are finding walleyes on Little Traverse Bay. Muskies have been active on the lake. On the Rainy River, anglers are having success finding smallmouth bass, sturgeon and walleyes.

Brainerd area: Largemouth bass have been active on area lakes, especially near weed flats and weed lines. Northerns are being caught near bays and over large weed flats. In the mine pit lakes near Crosby and Ironton, anglers are having success catching rainbow trout and tullibees.

Ely area: The smallmouth bass bite remains strong on area lakes along shoreline structures and coming from the sunken islands. Crappies and sunfish also have active. The walleye bite has slowed on area lakes, but walleyes are being found on the sunken islands in depths of 18 to 25 feet.

Lanesboro/Preston area: As of Monday, the Department of Natural Resources Stream Flow Report showed high water-levels and flows for nearly half of southeastern Minnesota streams and rivers, with normal flows for the remaining streams and rivers. The grasshopper bite has started, and the blue-winged olives and caddis are being observed on the water on a daily basis.

Leech Lake: The water temperatures are in the upper 60s and the fishing has been good in the morning and evening hours. The smallmouth bass and walleye bite has been good, especially in depths of 10 to 14 feet near Breezy Point, Cedar Point and Sand Point.

Stillwater area: With the water level on the St. Croix River in a normal range and water temperatures in the low 70s, a variety of species are being caught, including white bass, channel cats, sauger, sheepshead and walleyes. The river's water clarity is about 6 feet with floating grass pockets.