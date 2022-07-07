Baudette area: Anglers on Lake of the Woods are having success finding northerns, smallmouth bass, and walleyes (sauger, too). Fishing near the Northwest Angle continues to be good. Anglers near Flag Island and Garden Island are finding a good northern and walleye bite. The Rainy River is producing a lot of smallmouth bass activity.

Brainerd area: Fishing has been good on most area lakes. Bass, northerns and panfish have been active near the shallows, while multiple varieties are getting caught near weedlines and big weed flats. Walleyes are at various depths, including 21 to 28 feet during the day, 16 to 24 feet during lowlight hours, and 5 to 12 feet after dark.

Detroit Lakes area: Anglers are pulling in walleyes on area lakes in depths from 18 to 26 feet. Northerns have been active along deep weedlines, while bigger northerns in the deeper areas with cooler water temperatures. Some muskies are out in low-light hours in the morning and evening. Bluegill activity has been significant.

Lake Mille Lacs: Going into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the water temperature in the main portion of the lake was below 70 degrees, which was below normal. While the walleye season is closed on the lake through July 15, the bass fishing has been very good. Anglers have had a lot of success on northerns. After July 15, the walleye season will be catch-and-release through the end of the summer. The one-fish walleye limit will resume Sept. 1 and run through Nov. 30.

Otter Tail County: Fishing has been very good on many lakes in the county, which has the most lakes of Minnesota's 87 counties. Anglers are finding walleyes in several locations. Some are at the base of sharp breaks, some near cabbage weeds, and others at the edges of breaks above sunken islands. Northerns have been active, especially near mid-lake structures. Bass in the weeds and on shallower flats adjacent to thick cover. Crappies are being found in depths of 7 to 14 feet. As of last weekend, bluegills were completing their spawn and were active along the edges of weed lines.

Stillwater area: Anglers on the St. Croix River are finding walleyes coming out of the shallows and also in depths of more than 20 feet. Crappies, sauger, and white bass also are being found.