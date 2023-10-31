More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Edina cruises perfectly into the Class 3A girls soccer championship game
The Hornets, propelled by Metro Player of the Year Izzy Engle, shut out Andover and improved to 21-0-0,
Traffic
Snow-covered roads making for rough driving in Twin Cities
Slippery roads have spawned several crashes and spinouts on metro area roads Tuesday.
Business
Ramstad: Minnesotans love Boston, but Massachusetts' growth problem is worse than ours
Both places are rich without growth and need to bring more people into the workforce.
Variety
With 'cuffing season' near, a Minneapolis dating expert offers advice on how to pair well
Cold weather spurs some singles to race for romance. But settling for any warm body is a mistake.
Vikings
Neal: Expect Vikings to add quarterback and go hard for NFC North repeat
Kevin O'Connell sounds like a coach ready to welcome a new quarterback and keep the Vikings winning streak going. It's not time to trade away talent or tank. It is time to improvise.