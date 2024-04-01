Spring is here for real this time as we gear up for that first crack of the bat to echo through Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins. We're preparing for Thursday's season opener against the Cleveland Guardians by racing through the stadium and tasting all the food that pairs well with cheering on a Twins win.

The Twins, in conjunction with food-service partner Delaware North, announced their lineup of new food and drink items. Prices weren't immediately available.

Main concourse

Parcelle: A Minnesota-made C.R.E.A.M. Smoothie featuring collagen peptides, aloe, strawberry, banana, coconut milk, dates and agave syrup; and a BluePrint Smoothie, featuring blueberry, avocado, banana, blue spirulina, vanilla protein, coconut milk and agave. Available at Section 126.

Union Hmong Kitchen: Bành Mí Brat from Minneapolis James Beard Award-nominated chef Yia Vang and his Union Hmong Kitchen. The sausage dish is served with pickled vegetable and caramelized garlic aioli. Available at Section 127.

Smashed Baked Potato: Served with choice of toppings, including butter, sour cream, beer cheese, green onions, bacon bits, chopped brisket and chili. Available at Section 117.

East Coast BBQ Mac N' Meat: Mac and cheese topped with choice of chicken, rib tips or pulled pork; another local company. Available at Section 131.

Curds & Cakes Deep Fried Oreos: A variety of toppings are available at this Minnesota stand. Available at Section 232.

Red Cow Ultimate Burger: The local mini chain is bringing a certified Angus beef burger topped with Wisconsin aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and Red Cow sauce. Available at Section 233.

Official Fried Chicken Mighty Buffalo Dry Rub Wings: Marinated, breaded and pressure-fried with Minnesota's own Official Fried Chicken's custom Buffalo dry rub seasoning. Available at Section 134.

Papa Pete's Mini Donuts: Fried doughnuts tossed in cinnamon and sugar from a Minnesota company. Available at Section 136.

Lord Fletcher's Walleye Burger: Seared walleye burger from the Lake Minnetonka classic restaurant, served with smoked tartar sauce. Available at Gate 34 (Land of 10,000 Lakes Bar).

S'mores Boozy Ice Cream: Vodka and toasted marshmallow syrup mixed with delicious chocolate soft-serve ice cream, topped with marshmallows and graham crackers. Available at Gate 34.





Restaurants and bars

Local restaurant Two Mixed Up will have several offerings available throughout the ballpark, including:

• Burger Fries: Battered fries topped with Philly Cheesesteak, American cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños, spicy ketchup and Two Mixed Up house sauce. Available in the Thrivent Club (Carew Atrium).

• S'more Cookies: Chocolate chip cookies stuffed with Hershey's chocolate and marshmallows. Available in Truly on Deck.

• Just a Burger: Double smash burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and Two Mixed Up sauce, served on a brioche bun. Available at Keeper's Heart Town Ball Tavern.

Hrbek's (Section 114) will offer locally made Bussin Birria Tacos, richly seasoned braised beef and gooey cheese, in a griddled corn tortilla. Served with a consommé dipping sauce.

Keeper's Heart Town Ball Tavern (Section 229) will offer cocktails from O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. in Minneapolis:

• Vanilla Creamed Whiskey: Designed to bring you back in time to an old-fashioned Soda Fountain Shop, it features Keeper's Heart Rye with Monin Vanilla Crème Syrup and soda.

• Cherry Smashed Whiskey: It's no secret that bourbon and cherries make a great pair. Keeper's Heart bourbon with Monin HomeCrafted Cherry Smash, soda and a lime squeeze.

• Irish Mojito: A twist on a classic mojito featuring Keeper's Heart Rye with Monin Mojito Mix, Monin Lime Syrup and fresh mint leaves. Served with a lime garnish and topped with soda.

Truly on Deck Market (right field) will offer locally made Q'BO Latin Food's chicken tinga arepas: a crispy arepa stuffed with chicken tinga, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and pickled red onions.

Truly on Deck will offer sweet potato fritters from Stepchld in Minneapolis; the fritters are freshly made and topped with maple syrup, cayenne pepper and whipped goat cheese.

Legends Landing (located in Sections S, T, U and V) is an all-inclusive game ticket starting at $42 and featuring all-you-can-eat hot dogs, burgers, chicken tenders, chips, peanuts, assorted Pepsi products, bottled water and frozen desserts.

Also returning is the Twins' popular Family Value Stands, located in Sections 120, 133 and 311, featuring a menu of iconic ballpark staples all priced under $5.