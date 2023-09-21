More from Star Tribune
TV & Media
Blue Earth's Jolly Green Giant helps promote new season of 'Survivor'
The new season kicks off Wednesday.
Business
In the Land of 10,000 Lakes, corn harvest will be diminished by drought, hot summer
Minnesota corn yields — including bushels-per-acre — have dramatically increased over the decades, but low rainfall will still lessen this year's harvest.
Minneapolis
Park commissioners support renaming south Minneapolis' Sibley Park to Chanté T'ínza Wínyan Park
The proposed name is pronounced, "Chawn-tay Teen-zah Ween-yawn," and means, "Strong Hearted Women" in the Dakota language.
Twins
Twins playoff tracker: Division title could come tonight
The Guardians and Tigers have faint, faint hopes of catching the Twins for the division title — if both lose Thursday, Minnesota clinches the Central.
Politics
U.S. Bank Stadium's secure fencing phase two could cost more than expected
Populous will likely present design options in November for protecting Minnesota Vikings fans.