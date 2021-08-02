Starting immediately at First Avenue and all its sister venues, patrons will have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results if they want to get into the shows.

The leading independent concert promoter in the Twin Cities announced this new policy Monday following a steady wave of reports on rising COVID cases around the country due to the delta variant, including news from New Orleans of two famous venues shutting down after staff there tested positive with the virus.

"Taking this step ensures the safety of our guests, staff, and the artists, and implementing this simple measure minimizes the risk and the spread of the virus," First Ave's announcement reads. "[Our] previous policy included mandatory vaccinations for staff, and this is an extension of those precautions."

The new policies require all patrons to show either: proof of a full series of vaccination, completed at least 14 days prior; or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event.

Children under 12 who cannot be vaccinated can still attend concerts with parents but will also have to show negative test results. Anyone not vaccinated will be asked to wear a mask even with a negative test.

First Ave's policies do not yet say whether or not refunds will be offered to patrons who cannot or will not meet these requirements, which will be implemented at the First Ave main room, 7th St. Entry, Turf Club, Fine Line and both the Palace and Fitzgerald theaters. These rules will be in place "for the foreseeable future," the announcement grimly states.

With 400-some concerts on the calendar stretching well into next year — including more than a dozen over the next week — First Ave's staff faces a daunting task enforcing these untested policies. But evidence is rising that crowded music venues are once again at risk of being hot spots for the new virus variant.

In New Orleans, where vaccine rates statewide are among the lowest in the country and infection rates are rapidly rising, several music venues announced last week they would be implementing the same policies that First Ave has announced. But it was two late for two of those venues: The Maple Leaf Bar and Snug Harbor both announced Monday they would be closed until further notice due to infections among staff.

Other venues in highly populated areas of California, New York and Boston have also implemented proof-of-vaccine policies in recent days.

In Minnesota, vaccine rates are the highest in the nation, but new infections are still on the rise.

One Minneapolis DJ, Shannon Blowtorch, took the initiative last weekend and announced a mask requirement for her dance party outside the Hook & Ladder Theatre.

"That's one way we can do our part in taking care of the community," she said afterward, thanking attendees for the positive response.

So far, no other music venues in the Twin Cities have announced similar policies. However, many of the most active venues in town are either operating with outdoor set-ups and distancing policies created before the rollback on COVID safety policies statewide (such as the Hook & Ladder, Icehouse, Crooners and Palmer's), or they are not yet fully up and running with concerts (including the Dakota, Cedar Cultural Center and Amsterdam Bar & Hall).

