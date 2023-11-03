First Avenue will recognize a union representing about 200 hospitality workers across seven venues.

First Avenue Productions President and CEO Dayna Frank said in a statement Friday — a day after employees informed management of their intent to unionize — that the company will voluntarily recognize the union. That means workers and managers can now head to the bargaining table to negotiate a contract.

"Bargaining in good faith will require everyone to look at the challenges we face as a whole, and how we can strengthen our workplace, incorporate more perspectives and ultimately move forward together," Frank said. "While this might be difficult, and will inevitably result in change, I am committed to working together to address those challenges."

A supermajority — or more than 70% of the roughly 200 workers — had voted to move forward with unionization. In interviews with the Star Tribune, workers cited low pay, inconsistent training and short-notice scheduling among their top concerns.

A spokesperson for Unite Here Local 17, the Minnesota hospitality workers' union that will represent First Avenue employees, was unable to confirm Friday that the company had agreed to recognize the union.

Under the National Labor Relations Act, employees may begin bargaining if their employer recognizes their union. If First Avenue had chosen not to recognize the union, the next step would have been filing a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to hold a union election.