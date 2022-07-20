Turns out Dave Chappelle won't be returning to First Avenue after all.

The music club, which granted the comedian a star on its wall of fame in 2013, announced Wednesday that it was scrapping the show, just hours before the comic was scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. The performance has been moved to the Varsity Theater, where Chappelle was already booked to appear Thursday and Friday.

In a Twitter post, First Avenue didn't spell out the specific reasons for the cancellation. But it's clear that it was reacting to harsh criticism from those who felt the club shouldn't be supporting someone they believe has used his platform to make fun of the transgender community.

"To staff, artists and our community, we hear you and we are sorry," the post read. "We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it and we understand that First Avenue is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls. The First Avenue team and you have worked to make our venues the safest spaces in the country and we will continue with that mission. We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that we lost sight of the impact this would have. We know there are some who will not agree with this decision; you are welcome to send feedback."

While First Avenue owns several venues in town, the Varsity is not one of them.

The backlash against Chappelle didn't deter his fans. The First Avenue show sold out in less than five minutes, largely because tickets were scooped up by brokers. That meant most patrons had to pay at least double the original $129 ticket price.