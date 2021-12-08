Fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the roof of Grove United Methodist Church in Woodbury.
Firefighters from Woodbury and Cottage Grove responded about 3 p.m. to the blaze in the 7400 block of Steepleview Road.
The fire appeared to have started near some solar panels that were installed several years ago on the church's roof, but the cause of the fire is unknown, said the Rev. Dan Wetterstrom, the church's lead pastor.
The roof is over a library and classrooms between the church's sanctuary and the original church building, which dates to the 1850s.
No one was injured, and the fire was out by late afternoon.
